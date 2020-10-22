Pilot Club

The Pilot Club of Baytown assisted with planning and attended the Texas District South Fall Council Training at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Baytown. There were 19 clubs represented from across the state of Texas and 66 Pilot member attendees.  Pilot Clubs represented were Bay City, Baytown, Brenham, Cuero, Dallas, El Campo, Evening Baytown, Evening San Jacinto, Gonzales, Jasper, Lake Houston, Livingston, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, San Jacinto, Shiner, West Chambers County, Wharton, and Winnsboro. Baytown Pilots, from left, are Susan Passmore (Anchor Student Coordinator), Allene DonCarlos (Treasurer), Susan Pitts (President), Gail Wilson (Past PI Texas District Governor), Carolyn Parrish (Corresponding Secretary), Cindy Nettles (Patriotism), Judy Wheat (Director), Clarissa Martinez (President-Elect), Delores Ellis (Community Service), Kerri Hurlbut (Vice President), and Glenda Mosley (Director).

