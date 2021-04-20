Gifts to Sterling Municipal Library honored the memory of the following persons:
MAURICE ROBBINS: “Lincoln in Private: What His Most Personal Reflections Tell Us about Our Greatest President” and “Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories from America’s Bravest Warriors” from Frank and LaNelle McKay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.