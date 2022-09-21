Baytown Area Retired School Employees Association

Members pictured from left to right are Robert Francis, Kay Hill, Jeanne Hines, Leslie Cushman, John James, Carolyn Francis, Carolyn James, Shirley Box, Dee Lerma, Joy Powers, Margaret Ehlig, Sherrill Angelle, Al Richard, Mary Jane Ethridge, Roseanna Henrichsen, and Debbie Gerza.

BARSEA (Baytown Area Retired School Employees Association) held their first meeting September 19 at Sterling Municipal Library. 

Members collected dog and cat food to donate to the City of Baytown Animal Services and Adoption Shelter. BARSEA meets at 10:30 am every third Monday, September through May, at the Sterling Municipal Library. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.