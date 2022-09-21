BARSEA (Baytown Area Retired School Employees Association) held their first meeting September 19 at Sterling Municipal Library.
Members collected dog and cat food to donate to the City of Baytown Animal Services and Adoption Shelter. BARSEA meets at 10:30 am every third Monday, September through May, at the Sterling Municipal Library.
