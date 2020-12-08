“Consider how the lilies grow in the fields; they do not work. They do not spin And yet I tell you, even Solomon in all his glory was not attired like one of these. But if that is how God clothes the grass in the fields which is there today and tomorrow is thrown on the fire, will He not all the more clothe you?” Matthew 6:28
I will admit I am a bit obsessive about flowers and tropical plants. I watch my Scheffelera for the tiny baby leaves to appear. Almost invisible at first, they grow bigger every day. This is a newborn leaf. The next day it looks like larger. Eventually it will be even bigger and dark green. I like the other name for it: umbrella tree.
