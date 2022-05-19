The Rotary Club of Baytown awarded scholarships to Goose Creek CISD students who participated in Interact, the high school counterpart to Rotary. From left are Demetrius McCall, Interact Sponsor Adrienne Schoppe, Kayla Caballero, Pablo Barron, Greg Ordonez, Genesis Lopez Castro, IMPACT Early College High School Principal Laura Reyes, Coordinator of Counseling and College & Career Readiness Anna Espinoza and CTE Specialist Business/Arts and AV Dr. Shannon Ramirez of Goose Creek CISD. Not pictured Madisyn Allen and Lindsey Fox.
The Rotary Club of Baytown awarded scholarships to Goose Creek CISD students who participated in Interact, the high school counterpart to Rotary. Each scholarship is $2,000. The Charles White Scholarship for Goose Creek Memorial was awarded to Madisyn Allen of Goose Creek Memorial High School and to Genesis Lopez Castro of IMPACT Early College High School. The First Generation to Attend College for IMPACT scholarship was awarded to Kayla Caballero. The Bob Kalbitz Interact Scholarship for IMPACT scholarships were awarded to Pablo Barron and Greg Ordonez. The Bob Kalbitz Interact Scholarship for Robert E. Lee was awarded to Lindsey Fox.
Goose Creek graduation ceremonies May 27 at Fertitta Center
