IMPACT Early College High School senior Abrianna Mullin, center, was awarded KPRC Channel 2/Click2Houston’s Senior Scholarship award. Mullin was nominated by her principal, Laura Reyes, for the award. Mullin has been accepted to Yale University and will attend in the fall on a full scholarship. (Goose Creek CISD photo)
Abrianna Mullin of IMPACT Early College High School was awarded KPRC 2’s Senior Scholarship award on March 15.
The scholarship, presented by KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse, is given to 20 seniors in the Houston area who have been nominated by their high schools each year. Mullin was the ninth student selected for the $2,500 award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.