East Harris County Empowerment Council hires Traci Dillard as director of resource development.
Dillard joins EHCEC with years of experience in nonprofit management, fundraising and marketing, most recently from United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County, East Houston Regional Medical Center and Baytown Habitat for Humanity. She is very familiar with the service areas as her formative years were spent in East Harris County; she graduated from Channelview High School and received an AA in Humanities from San Jacinto College North. She also holds a BSBA in marketing and certification as a major gift officer. Traci states, “It feels good to be making a difference in the community that I grew up in, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with EHCEC in creating positive change.”
