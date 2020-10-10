The Optimist Club of Baytown installed new officers Oct. 5 at Johnny Carino’s restaurant. New club officers, from left, are Treasurer Stan White, President Kathryn Saenger, Optimists International Southwest Region Vice President Carol Ann Hodges, (seated) Secretary Sherry White, Vice President Kathy Anderson and Director Gary Anderson. Not pictured are Director John Crawford and Vice President PiYi Mayo. Optimist of the Year was presented to Stan White. New Member of the Year went to Kathryn Saenger. The club’s Citizen of the Year is Kathy Anderson for her faithful service to the club and to the community. The club meets every Monday at the clubhouse at 1724 Market St. in Baytown.
