The Sam and Carmena Goss Library branch of the Chambers County Library presented a plaque to the West Chambers County Pilot Club in appreciation for their support.
The club recently donated money through Steve Arthur and the Crowder Foundation to the library to purchase items for the Children’s Activity room specifically for autism patrons.
