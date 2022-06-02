Outgoing Mont Belvieu Councilman Danny Campbell is honored for his three years of service with his own street sign Pictured are, from left, Mayor Nick Dixon, Campbell and Mont Belvieu City Manager Brian Winningham.
Outgoing Mont Belvieu Councilman Danny Campbell was honored with his own street sign at Monday’s meeting for his years of service to the city.
Campbell lost his re-election bid to incoming Councilman Jabo Leonard for Position 6 with a vote of 542 to 385, but he won in the Republican Primary Election Tuesday night for the Chambers County GOP 18th Precinct chair with 56.32% of the vote.
