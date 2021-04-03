The Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston awarded scholarships at their 41st annual event and concert, “The Voice.” Olivia Cottar, a mezzo soprano from Goose Creek Memorial High School, was awarded $1,500 for the MaryEllen Oliver High School Vocal Music Education Scholarship, for future vocal music education or music therapy majors.
