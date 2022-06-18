As a child, young Rosa Parks was shoved by a white boy, even though she was just minding her own business. She shoved the boy back. She knew fighting was wrong, but she didn’t want the boy picking on her again. The boy’s mother yelled at her, but Rosa stood her ground and explained that the boy had pushed her even though she had not bothered him at all. This experience taught her to stand up for herself and for what is right.
“I Am Rose Parks” is a 2014 children’s picture book written by Brad Meltzer as a part of his series, “Ordinary People Change the World” series. It follows the adventures of a young Rosa Parks learning important lessons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.