The City of Baytown is always looking for new ways to beautify the cityscape and become more aesthetically pleasing for residents and visitors. With that goal in mind, we are excited to announce an open call for artists to create original art pieces that will be displayed on traffic control cabinets as “Mini Murals” within Baytown.
We are looking for art that corresponds with two themes: “Love Where You Live” and “Neighborhood Spirit”. Art in the first category should foster community pride and convey the mantra of loving where you live. Most of the selected designs will be chosen by the Public Art Visioning Committee, which is comprised of representatives from the Art League of Baytown and the Lee College Art Department, as well as City staff.
