A community garage sale will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Holy Family Life Center, 7122 Whiting Rock St. to benefit the St. Francis Xavier Cathedral and Little Way Seminary in the Philippines.
Typhoon Rai devastated the Philippines in December 2021.
