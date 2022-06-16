Mullens family

Making up five generations of the Mullens family are, front row, Malina Kareena Mullens and her father, David Mullens of Houston; and Annie Mullens of Baytown, Malina’s great-great grandmother. Back row, Robert Mullens of Crosby, Malina’s grandfather; and Bobby Mullens, of Weimar, her great-grandfather. The photo was taken on Malina’s first birthday.  

