John’s Hoops for Heritage donated over 360 basketballs to James Butler Bonham Elementary in Houston. Since 2015, the organization has donated basketballs to needy children in memory of John Crianza, who was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2015. From left are Carter Crianza, John Crianza’s son, and his nieces, Raelynn and Madison.
For the sixth consecutive year, John’s Hoops for Heritage has been donating basketballs to needy children, and this year the organization reached a new high – its members donated 361 basketballs to James Butler Bonham Elementary in Houston, the most the organization has ever donated.
Members John’s Hoops for heritage delivered the basketballs to the elementary school the Monday following Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.