Monday, Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m. at the Sterling Municipal Library, the Goose Creek Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will celebrate Constitution Day. David Berges will speak on the current state of our Constitution, its future and what we can do to preserve it. Berges, who has had a lifelong love of the Constitution of the United States and the founding era of our country, is a former resident of Baytown for 30 years. He has spoken to such groups as the Sons of the American Revolution and the DAR.
Nova Stippel, DAR Regent, invites the public to attend.
