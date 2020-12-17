Goose Creek CISD is one of 12 Texas school districts recognized for their outstanding programs with the release of Texas School Business magazine’s 14th Annual Bragging Rights 2020-21 special issue. Bragging Rights, which calls for nominations and is published every December, recognizes school districts that have implement programs that are bettering the lives of Texas students, schools and communities.
Goose Creek CISD was recognized for the district’s theme, “Here, We Grow Giants,” which has become a culture for the district. Videos, billboards and ads recognize giants throughout the district. T-shirts, mouse pads, and other items are branded with the “Here, We Grow Giants” logo. An inflatable giant often makes an appearance for photo opportunities. Each month an alumnus, an employee and a student are recognized as Giants of the Month, and they are surprised with a plaque, a t-shirt and other gifts. Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital sponsors the Giants of the Month program this year.
