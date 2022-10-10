Restoration Church’s Pastor Phillip S. Morris, Ph.D., wife Maribel Morris, along with their youth pastors Brandon and Nicole Fontenot were honored recently by the church.
Restoration Church is located at 1609 Jones Road in Highlands.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Restoration Church’s Pastor Phillip S. Morris, Ph.D., wife Maribel Morris, along with their youth pastors Brandon and Nicole Fontenot were honored recently by the church.
Restoration Church is located at 1609 Jones Road in Highlands.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.