Ken and Kathleen Bredehoeft of Mont Belvieu are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The Bredehoefts were married in Trinity Baptist Church in Lake Charles, Louisiana on August 22, 1970.
Both are retired educators, having taught in Louisiana and Texas. They have one daughter and two grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.