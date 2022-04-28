DAR shows appreciation for presenter

Donna Hechler Porter, left, receives a Certificate of Appreciation from the Goose Creek Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution’s vice regent Melanie Ferguson. Porter presented “The 1778 Big Seige of Ft. Boonsborough and the Winning of the West during the American Revolution,” a program about her ancestors’ involvement in the Kentucky settlement and battles that helped the Americans win.

 Goose Creek Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution photo

