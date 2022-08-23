The Lakewood subdivision is truly blessed to have so many neighbors that help and look out for one another. To recognize a Lakewood resident (or family) who goes above and beyond to help their neighbors or keep our neighborhood looking nice, the Lakewood Civic Association and the Lakewood Neighborhood Watch jointly created a GOOD NEIGHBOR AWARD in 2021. This distinction is awarded on a quarterly basis and is recognized with a yard sign and a gift card.
Some examples of good deeds include picking up trash in Lakewood, helping a neighbor with yard work or house repairs, checking in on elderly neighbors, helping someone change a flat tire, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.