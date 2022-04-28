DAR member Wybra Holland will present “A Tour of the Past” to the Goose Creek Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Monday, May 2.
The meeting will be at 10 a.m. in the Red Barn at the Republic of Texas Plaza (not at the library as usual), 5117 N Main St., which is maintained by the Baytown Historical Preservation Association.
