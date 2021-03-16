If you’ve never heard of Malala Yousafzai, I recommend a quick Google search this week, or better yet, rent the documentary “He Named Me Malala.” This young Pakistani girl’s story is inspiring for two reasons: when she was 15 years old, Malala was shot in the head by the Taliban and survived. Two years later, her advocacy work for girls is known around the world and she is the youngest person to receive a Nobel Peace Prize.
Malala was born in Mingora, Pakistan in 1997 to a father who ran a public school. He often gave speeches about the importance of educating girls in a community that did not place much value on women’s education. After learning the basics of reading, writing and math, many of Malala’s friends were married off by their families and becoming mothers. Malala’s parents, however, gave her the choice to continue her education to a level we call high school. In 2007, the Taliban took control of Malala’s community and banned many things in the name of religious conservatism. One of those things was school, especially for girls, and anyone caught breaking the rules the Taliban swore would be met by a swift and public death.
