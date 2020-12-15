The City of Baytown will begin 2021 with a focus on making improvements throughout the city. One such improvement will be the reconstruction of Rollingbrook Drive from Decker Drive to Goose Creek. At Thursday’s council meeting, the city awarded the contract for this project to the Angel Brothers.
The scope of work for this project includes the reconstruction of four lanes of roadway, the addition of storm inlets, replacing the waterline, and adding sidewalks on both sides of the roadway. Also, new streetlights will be installed in the medians on Rollingbrook Drive. Another important set of improvements are the turn lanes: a dedicated right turn lane from Decker frontage road to Rollingbrook and several turn lane improvements at Ricky Knoll Drive and at the RainTree apartments, which will improve traffic safety.
