Use of vaping devices such as E-cigarette among both youth and young adults has increased considerably in the recent years. E-cigarettes are now the most frequently used tobacco product among adolescents.
E-cigarettes and vaping devices come in many different shapes and styles, making them attractive to consumers. JUUL, a popular device comes in fun flavors, looks like a flash drive, and can be charged in a USB port. JUUL delivers high levels of nicotine making the product extremely addictive.
