ExxonMobil presents United Way with fundraising-campaign check

ExxonMobil Baytown Area managers and campaign chairs present members of United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County with check for 2021 Fundraising Campaign. In back row, from left are Baytown Technology & Engineering Complex Site Manager Rob Bacon, Chemical Plant Manager Wim Blokker; in the second row are Public & Government Affairs Manager Aaron Stryk, United Way of GBCC CEO Melissa Reabold, Refinery Manager Rohan Davis, Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant Shipping Manager Jason Conley; and in the front row are 2021 Campaign Co-Chair Allison Korenik, United Way Director of Resource Development Traci Dillard, Campaign Co-Chair Sarah Straub and Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant Manager Kerri Reyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.