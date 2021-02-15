The Pilot Club of Baytown has been very active, supporting a number of groups in the community.
The Pilot Club of Baytown supports the activities of the Special Rodeo of Baytown. Presenting a donation for their use is Delores Ellis, Community Service Area Leader accompanied with Pilot members - Susan Pitts, President, and Cindy Fehring, Past President. J.R. Miller accepts the check for his organization.
