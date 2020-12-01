The Baytown Parks and Recreation Department was awarded second place overall at the East Region Texas Recreation and Parks Society Equipment Maintenance Rodeo in Pasadena. From left are Baytown Parks and Recreation staff Josh Wilson, Minh Kotlarz and Chrissy Butcher.
The City of Baytown Parks and Recreation Department was awarded second place overall at the East Region Texas Recreation and Parks Society 2020 Equipment Maintenance Rodeo in Pasadena.
The East Region TRAPS Equipment Maintenance Rodeo is a highly competitive event that features cities in the East Region including the City of Houston, Galveston, Sugar Land, Deer Park, La Porte, and more. Teams compete in different maintenance events and top competitors move onto the State Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.