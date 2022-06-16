Baytown Lions Club clean-up

Pictured are (front row) club President Wally Vosloh and Kathy Jaeger; and (back row) Lendell Keene, Garry Nelson, Pete Cote, Caro Leskovjan, Dwayne Litteer, Linda McClellan Keene, Harvey Oyler and Jackland McDowell.

The Baytown Lions Club adopted Blue Heron Park as one of its service projects. Participating in the City of Baytown’s Adopt-a-Spot, the club goes once a quarter to tidy up the park, picking up trash and debris. Members taking part in the latest trash pick-up are (front row) club President Wally Vosloh and Kathy Jaeger; and (back row) Lendell Keene, Garry Nelson, Pete Cote, Caro Leskovjan, Dwayne Litteer, Linda McClellan Keene, Harvey Oyler and Jackland McDowell.

