The first place team in the Baytown Area Senior Softball Program — “BASS” were sponsored by Luna’s Mexican Restaurant. In front, from left, are Brian Beach, Tommy Bacon, Andy Crawford and Arnold Soliz; in back are Thomas Delgado, Bruce Klinger, Frank Herrera, Duane Gifford, John Brandt and Nelson Herrero. The softball league opened playoffs on Monday at the Baytown sports complex on North Main. The league will also have inter-league play with an all-star team from Pasadena at 10 a.m. Saturday. Everyone invited to these events as well. Senior softball is open for anyone over 50 years old. The league plays doubleheaders every Monday. For more, visit Baytownseniorsoftball.org.

