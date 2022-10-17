Evening Pilots

Employee of the Year Terrance Boyd (left) was also presented an award of several gift cards by the Evening Pilots. Jan Bracey, Pilot President 2022-2023, along with Louise King, Barbara Carpenter, Angie Hudman, Janice Hudman, Joyce Cox and Jan Donnelly. Transportation Director Rick Walterschild is pictured at the right.                              Submitted photo

The Evening Pilot Club of Baytown recently went to the Goose Creek CISD Awards Ceremony for the transportation department, which includes drivers, monitors, the bus shop, routing and office staff. Awards were given to several employees for their yearly service. 

This was a project that began many years ago by the late Pilot Elaine Kirkland to honor unsung heroes.  This project was discontinued for a few years but now brought back by the Pilot Club as one of the community service projects.  For information on becoming a Pilot please call the membership chair at 832-262-2872. 

