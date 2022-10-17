The Evening Pilot Club of Baytown recently went to the Goose Creek CISD Awards Ceremony for the transportation department, which includes drivers, monitors, the bus shop, routing and office staff. Awards were given to several employees for their yearly service.
This was a project that began many years ago by the late Pilot Elaine Kirkland to honor unsung heroes. This project was discontinued for a few years but now brought back by the Pilot Club as one of the community service projects. For information on becoming a Pilot please call the membership chair at 832-262-2872.
