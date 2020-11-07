Gentry Junior School students show their vocabulary skills as they compete in the Vocabulary Bowl with other students in the United States and Canada. In front is Julian Villarreal, and (from left) Bryce Fontenot, Raymond Hernandez III, John Rogers and Davianne Powell.
Gentry Junior School 6th, 7th and 8th grade students are competing in the Vocabulary Bowl with other students across the United States and Canada by mastering new vocabulary words online. The annual competition began Oct. 1 and ends April 30, and is hosted by vocabulary.com.
Thirty-six teachers have used vocabulary.com in their classrooms at Gentry, and any student in a class at Gentry can join to master words on any vocabulary list on the site.
