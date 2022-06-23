W. Chambers Co. Chamber of Commerce honors volunteers of the year

The late Hazel Steadham was awarded the Volunteer of the Year award posthumously for Old River Winfree. Her son and daughter received the award for her. From left are Old River Win-free Mayor Joe Landry, Linda Steadham Cox, James David Steadham and Chamber Chair Rita McKay.
On Tuesday, the West Chambers Chamber of Commerce held a special luncheon to recognize volunteers of the year for 2021.
Rita McKay, Chairperson for the West Chambers Chamber of Commerce, was the host and presenter for the program. Sandy Watson with Chambers County Abstract Company was named Ambassador of the Year. McKay said, “Sandy is always looking for ways to help. She is one of our newest Ambassadors and we are thrilled to have her on our team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.