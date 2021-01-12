Baytown Fire Department Station 7 firefighters commemorated their new ambulance with a traditional “push-in” ceremony, where personnel pushed the vehicle into the station bay. The tradition dates back to when fire departments used hand-drawn pumpers and horse-drawn equipment.
The tradition dates back to when fire departments used hand-drawn pumpers and horse-drawn equipment. After returning from a call, crews would have to push their apparatus back into the bay while horses were busy being washed and readied for the next call.
