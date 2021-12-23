Sterling baseball team sacrifices for others

The seniors on the Ross S. Sterling High School baseball team did their best to provide a car full of gifts for a needy family around Christmastime through the Annual Bates Collision Centers Responsible Parenting Award and Benevolence Program. The players do what they can to ensure the family has a carload of presents when they are awarded a refurbished vehicle. This year’s Baytown winner was Alionuska Perez and her son, Jencarlos Millan, who received a 2013 Mazda3. Pictured are in the center, Leila Bates, Lee Bates, Alionuska Perez, and her son, Jencarlos Millan, along with the Ross S. Sterling High School baseball team and Coach Adam Shibley, far left. (Baytown Sun photo by Matt Hollis)
When Alionuska Perez, and her son, Jencarlos Millan, became the recipients of Car No. 42, a refurbished 2013 Mazda3 through the Annual Bates Collision Centers Responsible Parenting Award and Benevolence Program, it was not only a vehicle she receive but one fill with Christmas gifts.
The gifts were courtesy of the Ross S. Sterling High School baseball team.
