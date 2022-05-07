Goose Creek Chapter of the DAR

The meeting of the Goose Creek Chapter of the DAR was held at The Republic of Texas Plaza. Members were given a tour of the Brown-Mckay House and the Wooster School. From left are docent Jan Borah-Railsback, vice regent Melanie Ferguson and docent Marie Drewnowski.

 Goose Creek Chapter DAR photo

The meeting of the Goose Creek Chapter of the DAR was held at The Republic of Texas Plaza. Members were given a tour of the Brown-Mckay House and the Wooster School. From left are docent Jan Borah-Railsback, vice regent Melanie Ferguson and docent Marie Drewnowski.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.