The meeting of the Goose Creek Chapter of the DAR was held at The Republic of Texas Plaza. Members were given a tour of the Brown-Mckay House and the Wooster School. From left are docent Jan Borah-Railsback, vice regent Melanie Ferguson and docent Marie Drewnowski.
