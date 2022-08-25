Any woman interested in learning about or joining the Daughters of the American Revolution, or any Scout working on the genealogy badge is invited to the free Genealogy and Prospective Member Workshop at the Sterling Municipal Library from 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Hosted by the Goose Creek Chapter DAR, two State officers will make DAR presentations and the remaining time will be devoted to having genealogists assist with DAR applications.
