The lighter side at Rooster’s Steak House

In case you are watching your waistline and trying to fit into that swimsuit once again, you may want to try the Ham & Turkey Chef Salad from Rooster’s Steak House. At first when I was going to write about it, I thought they meant either a ham or turkey chef salad, but no. You get both. Not to mention all the deliciously crisp iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, cheese, eggs and a plethora of tomatoes that are included. A small or large is available, but let’s face it. We are talking about a salad. You may as well dive into the large. Where’s the harm in that decision.
It is so much salad, one could actually make it two meals with absolutely no calorie guilt.
