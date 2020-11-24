Chambers County District Attorney Cheryl Swope Lieck regretfully announces there will be no Tree of Angels Ceremony this year due to Corona Virus concerns. Each year, The District Attorney’s Office hosts this ceremony to honor victims of violent crime and their loved ones.
Lieck noted her disappointment at not having the ceremony. Crime victims have conveyed to Lieck over the years that the ceremony brings them comfort during the holiday season.
