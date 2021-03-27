Barbers Hill Early Childhood Center students demonstrated the chain reaction of kindness this week when they wrote down acts of kindness they’d performed all week and linked them together. Barbers Hill ISD celebrated International SEL Week as part of their Social Emotional Learning curriculum initiated this year.
Barbers Hill students at Elementary School North celebrated SEL (Social Emotional Learning) Week practicing kindness in their classrooms and hallways. From left are Adela Mendoza, Bailey Gonzalez, Jemika Young, Chase Graham and Allen Bagent.
Barbers Hill ISD celebrated International SEL (Social-Emotional Learning) Day Friday, but the day and week’s activities were also a celebration of a yearlong initiative to help students grow beyond academics.
Research has demonstrated that integrating social and emotional learning across the educational process produces not only better academic performance, but also improved attitudes and behavior, less negative behaviors and reduced emotional stress.
