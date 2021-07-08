The Art League of Baytown awarded scholarships to three graduating seniors—one each from Goose Creek Memorial, Robert E. Lee and Sterling High Schools.
The awards are presented each year as part of the juried Member’s Show at the Art League. Steve Knight was the winner of this year’s show with his photograph “Stormy Day Galveston.” The show theme was H20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.