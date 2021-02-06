1. Suspense and dark thrills await this weekend at Baytown Little Theater as Veronica’s Room opens. The show, about a young lady who resembles a dead woman, is not recommended for small children. That should speak volumes. Performances will be at 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at BLT, 2 E. Texas Avenue. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at baytownlittletheater.org or by calling 281-424-7617.
2. Take advantage of nature’s bounty which will be available this weekend at Mont Belvieu during the monthly Farmer’s Market. The event will be Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at City Park, located at 10900 Eagle Drive. Visitors can expect to find quality, fresh and locally produced goods along with crafts. Find some unique gives and homemade goodies at the market.
