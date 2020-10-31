The City of Mont Belvieu has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Christmas on the Hill Parade. Many factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic were taken into consideration when making this decision, most notably the difficulty in maintaining physical distancing along the parade route as well as the sheer number of attendees at the event.
“We are disappointed that it is necessary to cancel the Christmas on the Hill Parade this year. The size of this event goes beyond the limits of what we are comfortable with when it comes to the health and safety of our community. We are looking forward to celebrating the season with everyone at our other smaller Christmas events this year,” Mont Belvieu City Manager Nathan Watkins said.
