In front row, from left, are Adamari Arellano, Daniela Barahona, Kyle Rutherford, Layla Jennings, Kassandra Garza, Alanni Kraemer, Arlette Origel, Kennedy Jacquet, Diego Ramirez (Treasurer), Cristina De La Cruz ( P.R. Director), Jason Salinas (Historian), and Ariana Mercado; and in back are Ricardo Campos (Artistic Director), Valeria Mendoza (Secretary), Alicia Augustin, Alexandra Pierre, Samantha Rivas, Brandon Rupp (Co-President), and Valerie Torres (Co-President).
Despite the pressures and limitations of the ongoing pandemic, “La Société Honoraire de Français” - the French Honor Society of Goose Creek Memorial High School continues to uphold its standard of excellence.
In a display of resilience, GCM’s French Honor Society was able to host an in-person induction ceremony for 11 newcomers who attend the school both face to face and virtually. With a total of 23 members for this academic year, the organization prides itself on it’s requirements for an A grade point average in French and at least a B grade point average in all other classes.
