This summer, Goose Creek CISD will connect children 18 and younger and enrolled student with disabilities up to 21 years old with healthy, no-cost summer meals.
Breakfast and lunch will be available beginning May 31 at the 20 Goose Creek CISD campuses that are offering summer school classes. Children do not have to go to the school that they are assigned to; they can get a free meal from whichever summer school campus is closest to them. No ID will be required to receive a meal. Students must eat the meal in the cafeteria.
