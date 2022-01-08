Days before kicking off the start of a celebration to mark its 90th year as a place of worship, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Baytown collapsed, leaving a caved roof and gaping hole in the sanctuary. The building eventually will be demolished.
Only days before kicking off the start of a celebration to mark its 90th year as a place of worship, Baytown’s Mt. Calvary Baptist Church collapsed, leaving a caved roof and gaping hole in the sanctuary and scattered bricks and boards alongside the church exterior. Church leaders say the collapse mimicked a bomb site. Yet, they also found a ray of hope.
“The beautiful steeple of the church is still intact, and this leads us to believe that God is saying, ‘I’m still here’,” Mt. Calvary Pastor Raphael Montgomery said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.