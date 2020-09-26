Lee College is partnering with Harris County Public Health to offer free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing to the community on Wednesday, Sept. 30, and Thursday, Oct. 1 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drive-thru testing will take place in the Tucker Hall parking lot at the corner of Gulf Street and South Whiting Street in Baytown. Testing is free to everyone in the community, but you must preregister online to reserve a spot. The registration link will be available on the Lee College website beginning Monday.
“We are hopeful that by offering these free tests to our community, it will help slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Lee College President, Dr. Lynda Villanueva. “Lee College is happy to provide this free testing site for the people of Baytown, and we encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity. Together we can make our community stronger and healthier in the process.”
