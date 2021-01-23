Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church was presented with a proclamation from Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo in honor of the foundation pouring for the new church. From left are Rev. J.D. Taylor, Capetillo, and descendants of church founders, Rev. Champ Raymond and Mrs. Freddie Miles.
For more than 149 years, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church served the public in the Cedar Bayou Community.
Floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey resulted in the end of one chapter for the congregation and the beginning of another as it recently poured the foundation for another church building at 3746 N. Highway 146.
