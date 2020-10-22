The City of Baytown has developed the Neighborhood Empowerment Grant Program to support the City of Baytown’s strategic goal of improving neighborhood quality. Neighborhoods are the foundation of the City and where community and quality of life begin. This program provides grants to neighborhood groups interested in building strong relationships around a community-driven improvement project. Eligible projects must support neighborhood goals under one of the following categories: Beautification, Neighborhood Safety, and Connecting Neighbors.
Beautification projects must be in the public way or be highly visible from the public way. Examples of beautification projects may include public art, community gardens, enhanced neighborhood entries or markers. Neighborhoods can apply for grants to support projects that enhance neighborhood safety. Examples may include enhanced lighting, sidewalk or street repair, or crosswalk art.
